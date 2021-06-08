First National Bank Acquires New Shares in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

First National Bank acquired a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $2,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.79. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.