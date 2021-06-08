First Horizon Corp Sells 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

