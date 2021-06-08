First Horizon Corp Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

