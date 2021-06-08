First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.