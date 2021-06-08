First Horizon Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,161,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

