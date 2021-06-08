First Horizon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,125,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

IWB stock opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

