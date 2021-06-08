First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

