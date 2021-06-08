First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $369.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

