First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 418.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

