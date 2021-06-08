First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

