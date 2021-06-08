Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.65 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Firo has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00020862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.03 or 0.07572613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.01766758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00167542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.78 or 0.00756590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00490486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00397647 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,950,193 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

