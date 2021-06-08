Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 4.9%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

FNCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

