Financial Survey: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) vs. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vroom alerts:

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vroom and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom $1.36 billion 4.36 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -17.78 CarLotz $118.63 million 5.28 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.43

CarLotz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarLotz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vroom and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. CarLotz has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 190.38%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Vroom.

Summary

CarLotz beats Vroom on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.