Financial Survey: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 798.60 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.36

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -941.34% -367.25% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.