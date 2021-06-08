Financial Survey: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ThredUp and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 21.38%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 39.38%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 13.44 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 20.06 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -14.23

ThredUp has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

ThredUp beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

