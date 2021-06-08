Financial Contrast: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34%

This table compares CBM Bancorp and The Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.05 $940,000.00 N/A N/A The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.09 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBM Bancorp and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats The Southern Banc on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

