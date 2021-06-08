Financial Comparison: Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trinseo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trinseo and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 2 0 2.50 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trinseo currently has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.57%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.21%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Trinseo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Trinseo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 3.53% 34.83% 6.85% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and PureCycle Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.04 billion 0.83 $7.90 million $2.05 31.80 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Trinseo beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the carpet and artificial turf markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires and modifiers, as well as technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate solutions; and soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastic. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.