Financial Comparison: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.74 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -22.79 Sparta Commercial Services $320,000.00 3.75 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Limelight Networks and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $6.23, indicating a potential upside of 95.14%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -17.63% -15.53% -8.85% Sparta Commercial Services 103.83% -2.36% 416.59%

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company through www.newworldhealthcbd.com provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

