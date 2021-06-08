Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,707 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

