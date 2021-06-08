Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

