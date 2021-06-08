Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.53 Million Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,188 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MVF opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

