Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.