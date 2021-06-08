Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 33,015 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 256.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

