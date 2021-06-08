Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FNF stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 653,080 shares of company stock worth $29,143,111. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

