Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 8,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,635. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09.

