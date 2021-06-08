Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Raised by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $69,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,938. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07.

