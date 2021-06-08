Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

