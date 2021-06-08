FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $44.53 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.09 or 0.00045968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.00976259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.91 or 0.09647106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049734 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,924 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

