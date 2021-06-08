Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 451,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,857,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,123 shares of company stock worth $12,235,859. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

