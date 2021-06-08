FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $2.58 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002461 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00123017 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

