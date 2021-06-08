FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Critical Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.24% 48.42% 21.15% CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 6 6 0 0 1.50 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $291.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.86%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.19 $372.94 million $10.87 29.73 CEVA $100.33 million 9.89 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,349.00

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats CEVA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

