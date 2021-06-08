Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.54. 323,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. The company has a market cap of $948.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $337.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

