Express (NYSE:EXPR) PT Raised to $4.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of Express stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Express by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Express by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.