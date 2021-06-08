Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.