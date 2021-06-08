Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

ESS traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,378. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $312.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

