Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. 33,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

