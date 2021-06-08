Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

