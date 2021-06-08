Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.47. 26,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.