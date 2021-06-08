Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

