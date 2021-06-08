Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,619 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Equifax by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 63,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.73.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

