EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

