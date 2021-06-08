Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

NYSE ENZ opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

