Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,535 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

