Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,464 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.14.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.