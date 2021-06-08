Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

