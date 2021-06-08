Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

