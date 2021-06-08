Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

