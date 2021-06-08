Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Endo International alerts:

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,821. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.