Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,137. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

