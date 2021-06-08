Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.39. 752,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

